Roberto Firmino has headed Liverpool into the lead against Inter Milan with a beautiful glancing header. 

The goal has come firmly against the run of play as Inter have dominated much of the proceedings at the San Siro tonight, coming agonisingly close on multiple occasions to completing the final pass and scoring a goal. Although this being said Liverpool’s centre backs have been nothing short of immense tonight.

However, at this level you can’t afford to waste chances and Liverpool have punished them in due course. Taking a potentially important step towards the quarter-finals.

Firmino came on at half-time for Diogo Jota and has made the impact Jurgen Klopp would have wanted.

Away goals no longer possess the same power they once did after the rule was scrapped, but nevertheless the goal will be a big one in terms of the full tie.

Pictures from BT Sport

