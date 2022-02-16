Roberto Firmino has headed Liverpool into the lead against Inter Milan with a beautiful glancing header.

The goal has come firmly against the run of play as Inter have dominated much of the proceedings at the San Siro tonight, coming agonisingly close on multiple occasions to completing the final pass and scoring a goal. Although this being said Liverpool’s centre backs have been nothing short of immense tonight.

However, at this level you can’t afford to waste chances and Liverpool have punished them in due course. Taking a potentially important step towards the quarter-finals.

Firmino came on at half-time for Diogo Jota and has made the impact Jurgen Klopp would have wanted.

Away goals no longer possess the same power they once did after the rule was scrapped, but nevertheless the goal will be a big one in terms of the full tie.

You can watch the full video below.

Roberto Firmino with the perfect glanced header ? Deadlock broken at the San Siro in the 75th minute! And it's massive for Liverpool! ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/0DcgGjeo5d — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 16, 2022

Pictures from BT Sport