Mohamed Salah once again came up with the goods for Liverpool as he fired them into a 2-0 lead against Inter Milan in the Champions League last 16.

Inter had dominated much of the proceedings before Roberto Firmino’s headed opener provided the sucker punch for the Italian Champions.

Just eight minutes later Salah arrowed home the away sides second goal as Inter failed to clear their lines from a set-piece.

Salah’s 24th of the season and Firmino’s glanced header were the only two shots on target the entire game. And while this pair will take the headlines, The Reds centre back duo of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate should collect special praise for a stoic rear-guard action which would have seen any lesser defenders crumble under the immense pressure Inter were applying.

While the away goal rule is no longer in effect, the two goals Liverpool have scored tonight will provide a strong advantage going into the next leg.

