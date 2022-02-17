Arsenal lead Premier League rivals in race to seal transfer of “new Thierry Henry”

Arsenal are reportedly leading the likes of Newcastle, Everton and Wolves in the race to seal the transfer of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao this summer.

The in-form Portugal international has shown himself to be an outstanding talent in Serie A, and his performances have led pundits in Italy to compare him to Gunners legend Thierry Henry.

Arsenal could do with a top signing up front after letting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang go in January, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will be out of contract at the end of the season.

La Repubblica claim that Leao is now one of Arsenal’s top targets, and they’re ahead of some of their Premier League rivals in the race for the 22-year-old’s signature.

Arsenal have also been linked with the likes of Alexander Isak and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but La Repubblica suggest Leao will now be their priority after missing out on Dusan Vlahovic in January.

Leao has previously played for Sporting Lisbon and Lille, but it’s during his time with Milan that he’s really made a name for himself.

Transfermarkt currently have Leao’s market value at £31.5million, though one imagines he’ll cost significantly more than that to prise away from the Rossoneri.