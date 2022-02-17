Arsenal lead Premier League rivals in race to seal transfer of “new Thierry Henry”

Arsenal FC Everton FC
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly leading the likes of Newcastle, Everton and Wolves in the race to seal the transfer of AC Milan forward Rafael Leao this summer.

The in-form Portugal international has shown himself to be an outstanding talent in Serie A, and his performances have led pundits in Italy to compare him to Gunners legend Thierry Henry.

Arsenal could do with a top signing up front after letting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang go in January, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah will be out of contract at the end of the season.

La Repubblica claim that Leao is now one of Arsenal’s top targets, and they’re ahead of some of their Premier League rivals in the race for the 22-year-old’s signature.

Rafael Leao celebrates a goal for AC Milan
More Stories / Latest News
Milan ready to bid up to €60m for Lille star to rival Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in transfer war
Manchester United have one eye on UCL quarter-finals already after Atletico Madrid lose to La Liga minnows
Liverpool’s James Milner reaches magic 800 game milestone after coming off the bench in the San Siro

Arsenal have also been linked with the likes of Alexander Isak and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but La Repubblica suggest Leao will now be their priority after missing out on Dusan Vlahovic in January.

Leao has previously played for Sporting Lisbon and Lille, but it’s during his time with Milan that he’s really made a name for himself.

Transfermarkt currently have Leao’s market value at £31.5million, though one imagines he’ll cost significantly more than that to prise away from the Rossoneri.

More Stories Rafael Leao Thierry Henry

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.