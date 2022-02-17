Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester City are the two teams best positioned to secure the signature of Sergi Roberto in the summer.

Roberto, 30, is out of contract in the summer after failing to agree on new terms with Barcelona, prompting the interest from Arsenal and Man City.

The Spaniard has been playing most of his football at right-back in recent years as Barcelona struggled to replace Dani Alves before he returned earlier this season. But Roberto is naturally a centre midfielder.

Regardless, this versatility can only be a good thing for anyone interested because it means they effectively have cover in two positions.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are the side who have shown the most interest in his signature.

Roberto would provide useful depth to Arsenal’s midfield if nothing else, and his experience is sure to help with regards to helping the overall development of the team around him, having made 316 appearances for the Barcelona first team, including 54 in the Champions League.

Considering Arsenal are set to lose the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Bernd Leno on top of losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last month bringing in some experience is a must for the team for next season if they are to progress.

In contrast, Roberto fits Pep Guardiola’s style perfectly. But whether City will deem a 30-year-old to be worth their investment when they have more pressing priorities in the market is doubtful.