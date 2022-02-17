Barcelona are taking no chances whatsoever when it comes to the Champions League this year.

Hosting Napoli on Thursday evening, Xavi has gone with his strongest XI possible, with the exceptions of Ousmane Dembele, Gavi and Sergio Busquets, the latter two whom it could be argued are in dire need of a rest.

The Italian giants currently sit third in the Serie A table and have lost just one game in their last seven.

They’re arguably one of the most difficult opponents that Barca could’ve faced at this stage of the competition too.

It’ll be interesting to see how Napoli cope with the raw power and pace of Adama Traore, who has proved to be a revelation since returning to Barcelona from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

At the back, Barca could struggle with the likes of Victor Osimhen, though it’s a fair bet that the Catalans will be looking to play on the front foot throughout and not giving the visitors as much time on the ball as they’ll require to build their attacks.

Playing a high line will be required, but with Gerard Pique having lost a yard of pace, that could be a dangerous game to be playing at this stage.

Let battle commence!