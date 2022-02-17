Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has named Jude Bellingham as the club’s ideal signing in midfield if they cannot get Declan Rice.

The ex-Red Devil is a huge fan of both players, but admitted that it perhaps seems like West Ham starlet Rice has “history” with Chelsea that could see him move back there.

This follows Rice’s recent interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap, where he spoke about his childhood affection for Blues legend John Terry, who also spoke to him when he was released from the west London club’s academy as a youngster.

While Rice would certainly be a quality signing for United, it makes sense that he might prefer to stay in London, while Chelsea, who have been linked with the 23-year-old by the Telegraph, are also surely more likely to be able to offer him major silverware in the near future.

Chadwick feels Bellingham could be another fine option for Man Utd, with Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans just a level below those two.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside about United’s midfield transfer targets, Chadwick said: “The obvious one is Bellingham. He’s got a bit of everything to his game, he’s an all-action player.

“Declan Rice has obviously got a bit of a history with Chelsea … Tielemans you mentioned, he’d be a nice partner for Scott McTominay, but in terms of Bellingham and Rice, as a United fan I’d probably rather see them than Tielemans.

“No disrespect to Tielemans of course, and you can only go after whoever’s available, but I’d like to see United aim for the very, very best.”

Bellingham has shone in his time at Borussia Dortmund and looks like being one of the best players in the world in his position for years to come, so it would be some signing for United.

CaughtOffside understands that the 18-year-old is one of Liverpool’s top targets for the near future.