Fabrizio Romano claims that Lille defender Sven Botman is one of Tottenham’s transfer targets under Antonio Conte this summer.

The 22-year-old has shown himself to be an outstanding talent in his time in Ligue 1, attracting interest from big names like Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle and AC Milan in recent times.

It now seems that Conte is also eyeing Botman up as a potential solution at the back for Spurs, with Romano stating that the Italian tactician is eager to improve on his team’s defensive options.

Botman certainly seems ideal for Tottenham if they can get him, but there will likely be plenty of competition for the Dutchman.

It has recently been claimed that Newcastle would try offering around £25million for Botman, which seems unlikely to be enough to get a deal done.

This story comes as Conte has controversially hit out at Tottenham’s transfer business.