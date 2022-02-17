Currently 12th in English football’s League One, Burton Albion are a cavernous 25 points behind leaders, Rotherham, and also 17 ahead of the bottom three.

We’re not quite yet at the ‘nothing to play for’ stage, given how long is left in the current campaign, but neither is there much motivation other than to ensure they retain their place in the third tier for another season.

Their hopes of doing just that are likely to be enhanced by the signing of player who cost Everton £13.5m a few seasons ago.

The signing of Oumar Niasse is likely to have had much to do with the club having Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink as the manager as anything else.

Niasse had a topsy turvy career with the Toffees, managing only 152 minutes of football in his first season, before being told by Ronald Koeman that he was surplus to requirements.

?? Burton Albion are delighted to announce the signing of free agent Oumar Niasse! Welcome to the #Brewers, Oumar ??#BAFC ??? — Burton Albion FC (@burtonalbionfc) February 17, 2022

A successful loan period at Hull City was followed by a better time back at Goodison Park, before another loan, this time to Cardiff City.

A third spell at Everton was unremarkable, and his move to Huddersfield was ill-fated after he injured himself in training and never got to play a game for the Terriers.

Time will tell if he will be a successful acquisition for Burton.