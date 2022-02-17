Thibaut Courtois hits out at “stupid” error by Real Madrid team-mate in PSG defeat

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois hit out at team-mate Toni Kroos for a “stupid pass” that led to Kylian Mbappe’s goal for Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this week.

Mbappe scored a sublime solo effort to give PSG a 1-0 victory over Madrid, but Courtois was clearly not happy with the build-up to the goal.

Speaking after the game, the Belgian shot-stopper did not pull any punches as he took aim at Kroos’ pass in particular.

“We had defended really well, then we gave away a very stupid pass… it’s very hard,” Courtois told reporters.

“We had not played great, but bringing a 0-0 to the Bernabeu would have been better.

“We will have to win no matter what. We know we have to win and hopefully we can do it with the support of the fans.”

Courtois did offer some praise for the quality of Mbappe, however.

“His last action is quality, class. He is one of the best in the world,” the former Chelsea man said of the Frenchman.