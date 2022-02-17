It’s been obvious for some while now that things aren’t too rosy behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

Apparent leaks to the media by certain Man United stars appear to have been constant, with Marcus Rashford and Bild football expert, Christian Falk, even having a spat on Twitter about it earlier in the week.

Not True ? and you know it @MarcusRashford https://t.co/ORsjjHs1qm — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 16, 2022

Now, according to the Daily Mirror, both Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo are at loggerheads over the Portuguese’s desire to wear the armband.

It’s believed that Maguire feels undermined in the dressing room at this turn of events, and the fact that manager, Ralf Rangnick, has turned to Ronaldo to mentor the young players in the team, rather than his captain.

Surely no one can be surprised that the problems United have stemmed from Ronaldo, however?

Not that it’s a criticism necessarily. In fact, it could be perceived as quite the opposite.

Right throughout his career, Ronaldo has always demanded the very best of himself and of his team-mates.

That has brought him into conflict with others who, perhaps, don’t have the desire, drive or skill set of one of the best players to have ever set foot on a football pitch.

Look at Ronaldo’s leadership for his country, and compare it to Maguire’s for Manchester United.

Chalk and cheese.

If Ralf Rangnick wants to get the best out of United, then handing Ronaldo the captaincy will be one of the easiest decisions he ever makes.