Supporters of the English national team will get the chance to witness them play in an unfamiliar setting later this year.

The Three Lions will be going on the road to play two of their Nations League games, and for the first time in 66 years, they’ll be playing at Wolverhampton Wanderers’ stadium, Molineux, according to The Sun.

It marks a departure from playing at Wembley, but does represent a move back to the Midlands and a more central base for those supporters in the north of the country to have easier access to.

MORE: Van Dijk’s embarrassing error

The match against Italy on Saturday, June 11, one of the two to be played at Molineux, will actually take place behind closed doors, and that’s because of UEFA’s punishment as England weren’t able to control their fans at the final of Euro2020.

Three days later, Hungary arrive, and on this occasion, the venue is expected to be a sell out.

By that time, it’s arguable that Gareth Southgate and his players will have all eyes on the World Cup in Qatar, which will be less than six months thereafter.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal or Manchester City poised to sign out of contract Barcelona star with over 316 appearances Video: Man United loanee Anthony Martial slots home first Sevilla goal in cool fashion Should anyone really be surprised that it’s Cristiano Ronaldo causing Man United’s dressing room problems?

That’s not to say that they’ll be taking the competition lightly of course, as it also represents a genuine chance of silverware, and the associated prestige.