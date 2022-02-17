Premier League manager responds to surprise Manchester United links

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has responded to surprise rumours linking him as a possible candidate for the Manchester United job.

The Red Devils are set to hire a new permanent head coach this summer once Ralf Rangnick’s spell as interim boss comes to an end.

Big names like Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag and Luis Enrique have been linked with the Man Utd job, but Hasenhuttl’s fine work at the St Mary’s Stadium may also have put him in the frame.

The Austrian tactician, however, has played down the speculation, insisting he only wants to focus on the work he’s doing at Southampton right now…

Hasenhuttl probably wouldn’t be most United fans’ choice, but there’s no doubt his time with the Saints has been impressive and he could perhaps work at a club higher up in the Premier League table at some point.

