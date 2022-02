If real men wear pink, then Inter Miami should be formed of battle-hardened warriors next season after the new home shirt was leaked on the internet.

Reliable website, Footy Headlines, who are usually on the pulse when it comes to new kits and leaks thereof, posted a picture of the Adidas kit, adorned with the team badge and three black stripes down each shoulder.

MORE: Van Dijk’s embarrassing error

The shirt also has a comfortable looking collar to complete the look.