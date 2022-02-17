Journalist raises worrying Joelinton concern despite impressive form

Newcastle United attacker Joelinton appears reinvented since being moved from a striker to a midfielder. However, journalist Chris Waugh, who works for The Athletic, believes the Brazilian may not have a long-term future under manager Eddie Howe.

Joelinton, 25, joined the Magpies in 2019 following a £39.6m move from German side Hoffenheim.

Despite initially being deployed as a lone striker, the 25-year-old struggled in front of goal and was subsequently moved further back to form part of a three-man midfielder.

MORE: Man Utd make risky transfer decision as new manager expected to “get the best out of” one area of the squad

Since Howe’s tactical tweak, the Brazilian playmaker has been a revelation and is now arguably one of the side’s most in-form players.

However, with Howe expected to shift from a three-man to a two-man midfielder, The Athletic’s Waugh has concerns that Joelinton may not end up being part of the club’s long-term set-up.

Speaking on the ‘Pod on the Tyne’, Waugh said: “Eddie Howe after the game said that basically, the last few weeks is not how he wants the team to play long-term, this is just what they’ve needed to do for now, but he wants them to become more progressive.

“I’m sure that Howe eventually would like to move to a midfield two. Can Joelinton play in a midfield two?

“He hasn’t yet done that, because obviously he’s been in a three, but the fact [is] that he’s playing so well in that position right now, and he was part of the reason why Villa’s midfield didn’t function.”