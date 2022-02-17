Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been tipped as the “missing piece of the jigsaw” for Manchester United in the transfer market.

Former Red Devils midfielder Luke Chadwick has made it clear he thinks his old club need to strengthen up front this summer, with Kane perhaps one of the more ideal options.

The England international looked pretty close to leaving Spurs for Manchester City last summer, but a deal never materialised, and he remained in north London for this campaign.

Still, Kane’s future is in doubt once again, especially as reports suggest that Mauricio Pochettino could request his signing if he’s named the next Man Utd manager.

Chadwick expects that could be a good outcome for everyone involved, though he also named Erling Haaland as a similar kind of centre-forward he’d like to see at Old Trafford.

“The one to come in would be Haaland, he’s the one I think everyone would love to see in the red shirt,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside earlier this week.

He added: “I don’t think anyone would be disappointed if United signed Harry Kane. He’s a Tottenham legend, a proven goal-scorer. He’s not been at his best this season but you know he guarantees you goals, and he’d be coming into a United team where you feel he’d be the missing piece of the jigsaw.

“It’s not quite happened with Ronaldo, and there’s been the change of manager and some uncertainty behind the scenes. Pochettino’s obviously managed Kane before and he’s going to want to sign players he knows and trusts.”