Thursday afternoon saw the announcement from Leeds United that they had partnered with the Her Game Too initiative.

Twelve women decided that enough was enough after years of being abused just by going to a game of football, and their social media call to action certainly chimed with others.

Clubs right across the English football pyramid have aligned themselves with the movement, with Leeds the latest to do so.

What’s interesting, however, is this seems to be a complete about turn from the Elland Road outfit.

MORE: Van Dijk’s huge error

Just over a year ago, Karen Carney was a pundit on TV for a Leeds game, and she was widely mocked by Leeds fans on social media after a tweet from the official Leeds Twitter account regarding her punditry.

? #LUFC announce partnership with @HerGameToo, which aims to raise awareness on sexist abuse within football — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 17, 2022

Although the club came out to condemn the abuse that Carney received as a result, per The Guardian, the damage was done and she had to delete her social media accounts as a result.

It’s all very well Leeds partnering with Her Game Too, proudly announcing it on their official website, but is it just paying lip service?

More Stories / Latest News Coup for Burton Albion as they bag former £13.5m Everton signing Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool set for three-way battle to sign Leeds United and England star Barcelona v Napoli team news: Xavi plumps for strongest XI possible

Are they trying to paper over what went before to change the narrative that, actually, their club and its supporters hold one and the same viewpoint?

Trying to jump on the bandwagon won’t wash. Actions speak louder than words.