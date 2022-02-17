Alasdair Gold of football.london has provided an update on Tottenham’s potential pursuit of Manchester United outcast Jesse Lingard.

The Red Devils ace will be out of contract at the end of the season, and could make sense as a smart low-cost signing for Spurs as they look to continue rebuilding under Antonio Conte.

According to Gold, “Fabio Paratici does like a free transfer”, but he suggests that Tottenham have been given some indication that Lingard is more likely to look for a move abroad instead of staying in the Premier League.

This could be a blow for Spurs, though Gold mentions that Juventus forward Paulo Dybala could be another option to strengthen the north Londoners’ attack.

Lingard has had a decent career at Man Utd, though he has been out of the first-team picture for some time now, despite enjoying a hugely impressive loan spell at West Ham in the second half of last season.

The England international has shown he could strengthen a team like Tottenham, but it also wouldn’t be surprising if some big names from abroad were also keen to offer him a deal.