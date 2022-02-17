There’s some hugely encouraging transfer news emerging if you’re a Liverpool or Chelsea fan hoping to see your club sign Leeds United star Raphinha this summer.

The Brazil international has been a stand-out performer in his time at Elland Road, but it now looks like he wants to listen to offers from top clubs after snubbing talks over a new contract at Leeds, according to Goal.

Liverpool have previously been linked with Raphinha as part of their search for a new wide-forward, as reported by Football Insider, so this certainly sounds like a big boost for the Reds.

Chelsea could also with strengthening in attack and are also admirers of Raphinha, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, citing journalist Gianluigi Longari.

Goal add that Raphinha’s preference would be to stay in the Premier League if he does move, so that’s more good news for Liverpool and Chelsea.

Leeds, however, will surely hope to sell the 25-year-old abroad if possible, rather than strengthen another English club.

It would be exciting to see what Raphinha could achieve at one of the big six sides, and he certainly seems like he’d be an ideal fit for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in particular.

The Merseyside giants have just signed Luis Diaz but may need to sign another forward in the summer amid doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future, with the Egypt international heading towards the final year of his contract.

Chelsea, however, also look in need of someone like Raphinha to come in as an upgrade on under-performing attackers like Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.