Liverpool dealt major injury blow as attacker ruled out of Norwich City game

Liverpool has received some bad news regarding the recent injury picked up by striker Diogo Jota.

Jota, 25, was last in action during Wednesday night’s Champions League knockout tie against Inter Milan.

However, despite starting the important clash, the Portuguese attacker’s evening was cut short after injuring his ankle early in the second half.

Forced to withdraw, the 25-year-old was seen hobbling off with teammate Roberto Firmino coming on in his place.

MORE: Chelsea transfer decision could see Man United handed massive Declan Rice boost

Worryingly though, with a weekend clash against Norwich City on the horizon, Jurgen Klopp is expected to be forced to juggle his team selection after recent tests revealed the true extent of Jota’s ankle injury.

As reported by the Mirror’s David Maddock, Jota will be unavailable for the Reds’ Premier League fixture against the Canaries.

Diogo Jota OUT of the weekendm game v Norwich, with ankle ligament injury worse than first thought. But Liverpool have NOT ruled him out of the EFL Cup final v Chelsea at this stage. He will undergo stringent rehab with physios in attempt to make Wembley showpiece.#LFC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) February 17, 2022

Despite the troubling news, there could be a glimmer of hope that the prolific forward makes a return to full fitness in time for the Reds’ EFL Cup final against Chelsea in 10 days time.

Since joining Liverpool from Wolves back in the summer of 2020, Jota has so far missed a total of 21 games through injury, with his longest spell on the sidelines coming shortly after arriving at the club, as per Transfermarkt.