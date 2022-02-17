Video: Jordan Henderson did not look at all happy with Liverpool team-mate during goal celebrations

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was spotted looking annoyed at team-mate Joel Matip during the Reds’ celebrations against Inter Milan last night.

See the video clip below as Liverpool players celebrate going 1-0 up through Roberto Firmino, with substitute Joel Matip joining in on the side-lines, and slapping Henderson on the head a little bit *too* enthusiastically, which looks like it led to a bit of a scolding from the England international…

Jordan Henderson did not appreciate this from Joel Matip *at all* ?? pic.twitter.com/3fGN0WW5AF — Metro Sport (@Metro_Sport) February 17, 2022

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

Matip is well known for being a bit of an eccentric character at Liverpool, but one imagines antics like this can get a bit tiresome.

Henderson certainly didn’t appreciate the knock to the head, judging by his angry reaction in this video.