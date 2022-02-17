Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah becomes just 2nd player in Champions League history to achieve impressive feat

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has become just the second player in Champions League history to score against both AC Milan and Inter Milan in the same European campaign.

The Egypt international was on target for Liverpool as they earned a 2-0 win at the San Siro last night, following an opening goal by Roberto Firmino.

It’s a big result for the Reds, and it was also a significant moment for Salah as he joined former Tottenham striker Peter Crouch in a very exclusive club.

See the tweet below from Opta Joe as they state that Salah has joined Crouch as being the only player to score against both Milan clubs in the same Champions League season…

2 – Mohamed Salah is only the second player to score against both AC Milan and Inter Milan in the same Champions League season, after Peter Crouch for Tottenham in 2010-11. Robot. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 16, 2022

Given that Salah is one of the great goal-scorers of Liverpool’s history, this perhaps shouldn’t be too surprising, but it’s still an impressive achievement against these two great clubs.

Admittedly, both Milan and Inter are not the forces of European football that they used to be, but they have plenty of top players, while the San Siro remains a pretty daunting arena to to go.

Salah has been in superb form for Liverpool this season, however, scoring a remarkable 24 goals in 29 games so far this term, and his displays will surely make Jurgen Klopp’s side one of the big favourites to go all the way in the Champions League this year.