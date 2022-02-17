Newcastle United signed midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon last month in a deal worth £40m.

However, despite the Brazilian midfielder so far failing to make his full club debut, Lyon chief Jean-Michel Aulas has wasted no time in taking a dig at the Toon’s new arrival.

Speaking to reporters recently, the Lyon president said: “He [Guimaraes] said he didn’t know if he was going to stay. But you shouldn’t rely on players’ statements: Bruno Guimaraes said he absolutely wanted to stay, and he left, and not only because of us.”

MORE: Ex-Red Devil wants Man United to seal transfer of “all-action player” as alternative to Chelsea target

Prior to moving to Newcastle United, Guimaraes joined Lyon from Brazilian side Atletico-PR during the January transfer window of 2020.

During his two years with the club, the 24-year-old went on to feature in 71 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 12 goals, along the way.

However, now very much part of Eddie Howe’s future plans for the Toon, fans will be hoping that the South American can live up to early expectations.

Guimaraes signed a contract with Newcastle United that will see him stay at St James’ Park until at least 2026.