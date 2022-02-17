Lyon chief takes swipe at Bruno Guimaraes following £40m Newcastle transfer

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United signed midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon last month in a deal worth £40m.

However, despite the Brazilian midfielder so far failing to make his full club debut, Lyon chief Jean-Michel Aulas has wasted no time in taking a dig at the Toon’s new arrival.

Speaking to reporters recently, the Lyon president said: “He [Guimaraes] said he didn’t know if he was going to stay. But you shouldn’t rely on players’ statements: Bruno Guimaraes said he absolutely wanted to stay, and he left, and not only because of us.”

MORE: Ex-Red Devil wants Man United to seal transfer of “all-action player” as alternative to Chelsea target

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham United youngster could be promoted to first-team next season
PSG are prepared to do the absolutely absurd to keep hold of Kylian Mbappe
Chelsea transfer decision could see Man United handed massive Declan Rice boost

Prior to moving to Newcastle United, Guimaraes joined Lyon from Brazilian side Atletico-PR during the January transfer window of 2020.

Bruno Guimaraes in action for former club Lyon.

During his two years with the club, the 24-year-old went on to feature in 71 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 12 goals, along the way.

However, now very much part of Eddie Howe’s future plans for the Toon, fans will be hoping that the South American can live up to early expectations.

Guimaraes signed a contract with Newcastle United that will see him stay at St James’ Park until at least 2026.

More Stories Bruno Guimaraes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.