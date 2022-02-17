Man United midfielder showing no signs of making contract U-turn

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba still has no intention of signing a new contract, despite the positive start he has made to life under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

That’s according to a recent report from the Manchester Evening News, who claims Pogba is likely to depart the club for free at the end of the season.

Despite rejoining the club from Juventus in 2016 in a deal worth a whopping £94.5m, the French midfielder is now facing an uncertain future after failing to extend his Old Trafford stay.

The season’s second-half is now well underway and there are still no signs of Pogba signing a renewal, even though he has played an important role under Rangnick and his presence appears to be being well received by fans.

Nevertheless though, with just five months left on his deal, Pogba, who is now 29-years-old is likely to only receive one more major contract before his career begins to slow down and it is believed that the offer will come from elsewhere.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

Pogba has been an influential figure at United and although his contract situation hasn’t changed that, the club would undoubtedly prefer to have a line drawn under the saga.

Looking increasingly more likely to move on at the end of the current campaign, Pogba, advised by super-agent Mino Raiola, will likely be looking for the best offer available.

Whether or not the 2018 World Cup winner prioritises money or the prospect of winning silverware is unknown, however, the latter is unlikely to occur with the Red Devils – especially as they look set to go a fifth straight season without lifting a trophy.

Regardless of what may happen in the season’s final months, losing Pogba, a player who is valued at just under £50m (Transfermarkt) for free will come as a bitter blow to the club’s hierarchy.