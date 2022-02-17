Man United unlikely to give exciting attacker game time next season

Despite being tipped to become one of Europe’s most technically exciting attackers, according to recent reports, Manchester United are unlikely to give Amad game time next season and that has prompted Italian side Sassuolo to take an interest.

That’s according to a recent report from Metropolitan Magazine (as relayed by Sports Witness), who claims Amad could be set to make a return to Italy 18-months after departing.

Having arrived at Old Trafford during the January transfer window of 2021, the young Ivorian, who left Atalanta, was quickly introduced to life in Manchester by way of the club’s youth team.

After racking up six goals and four assists in his first five appearances for the Red Devils’ under-23s side, Amad was quickly promoted to the club’s senior first-team, but since struggled to cement down a permanent place.

Following a prolonged period out of favour with former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and now interim boss Ralf Rangnick, the 20-times league winners allowed the teenager to join Rangers on loan for the second half of the season.

Kicking off his Rangers career in dramatic fashion earlier this month, it took Amad just four minutes to score on his debut against Ross County.

However, despite featuring heavily for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Gers, with Sassuolo also big admirers of the youngster, this summer could see Amad shipped out of Old Trafford for the second time in as many seasons.