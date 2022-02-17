Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips may not have played since December last year but this has done nothing to dissipate interest in his services.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder shone in England’s midfield at Euro 2020 last summer, as The Three Lions made it all the way to the final where they lost on penalties.

This performance only served to raise interest in him over the summer after an already impressive debut season in the Premier League with Marcelo Bielsa’s then newly promoted Leeds side.

Many members of the ‘big six’ took notice of this and now reports have emerged which reveal Phillips is wanted by three of its most distinguished members.

Fichajes are reporting Manchester United, Arsenal, and Liverpool are all prepared to go toe to toe with one another to in order to secure his signature in the summer.

Phillips would be able to play as either a lone sitting midfielder or as a dynamic box-to-box due to his complete craftmanship in a destructive role in midfield and ability to progress play.

United need to upgrade their midfield badly. The duo of Fred and Scott McTominay has come unstuck time and time again this year so a new screening midfielder is a top priority in the summer.

Arsenal, like United, need upgrades in the middle. The likes of Granit Xhaka cannot be relied upon consistently and Thomas Partey is in desperate need of a partner to help him carry the load.

Liverpool would need him less than the other two teams, but Phillips would fit Jurgen Klopp’s team like a glove and with a number of The Reds midfield in their 30s it would make sense for replacements to be signed sooner rather than later.

Phillips is rated at £36m as per transfermarkt but his asking price is likely to be far higher.