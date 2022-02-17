Manchester United misfit makes his frustrations clear with sneaky dig

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek seems to be enjoying the chance to play more often now that he’s on loan at Everton.

The Netherlands international endured a bit of a nightmare spell at Old Trafford, joining from Ajax last summer but barely getting any opportunities on the pitch under either Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Ralf Rangnick.

Van de Beek has started brightly at Everton, however, and has even aimed a cheeky swipe at Man Utd by joking that he’s not used to playing a full 90 minutes, so felt pretty tired towards the end of his last game.

As quoted by the Daily Star, Van de Beek said: “I am really happy to play 90 minutes.

“In the last 20 minutes [against Leeds] I felt it was a long time ago that I played a full game, and I was a little bit tired!

“But it was an amazing day and a good start for me. We really needed this.”

It will be interesting to see what Red Devils fans make of this, with many likely to be backing the 24-year-old and hoping for him to come back and play more often next season.

Some, however, will perhaps not be too impressed with Van de Beek taking the first opportunity to aim a little dig at his parent club now that he’s away.