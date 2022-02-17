AC Milan are ready to rival Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in a bidding war for Lille star Sven Botman.

The Serie A league leaders are ready to rival both clubs in a bidding war for the 22-year-old, despite the well advertised abundance of wealth entrenched in both of the Premier League sides respective transfer budgets.

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, they are ready to offer between €50 to €60m for his signature in a double deal which would also bring Renato Sanches to Italy as they look to offset the loss of midfield dynamo Franck Kessie when his contract expires in the summer.

Tottenham and Newcastle have both been linked with moves for the Dutch defender in the summer, with Newcastle having already made their intentions of upgrading their defence crystal clear with how aggressive they were pursuing defensive reinforcements during the January transfer window.

This isn’t to say Spurs will not also be aggressive in the summer though, recent performances have made it abundantly clear how desperately needed reinforcements are at the back.

One thing which could be a deciding factor is the final position of all the clubs this season, and consequently what competitions they are in next season.

Milan look likely to finish inside the Champions League spots even if they fail to win a first Serie A title in 11 years, so this could be vital in swaying Botman towards Milan ahead of Newcastle or North London.

Spurs are in the midst of a five-way battle for one place in the top four. And while some may argue they have the best manager out of the teams involved in Antonio Conte, they certainly do not have the best squad to support this.

Meanwhile, Newcastle remain locked in a fight for their survival despite a significant outlay on signings in January, though Eddie Howe has guided them to wins in each of their last three Premier League games which has seen them rocket to four points clear of the drop.

Certain conditions may need to be met for Botman to even consider joining each club, whether they are financial or to do with the footballing package available come next season.