Crystal Palace tempted to sell injury-hit star to Newcastle United for major profit

Newcastle United are reportedly confident of sealing the transfer of Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze for around £45million.

The 23-year-old has long looked a terrific prospect, and was supposedly targeted in a loan move by Newcastle in January, though this failed, according to the Sun.

Eze is being targeted by the Magpies again ahead of the summer, according to the Sun, with Palace possibly tempted to cash in on the England Under-21 international for around £45m.

Given that Eze has had his injury problems this season, that could end up being quite smart business by the Eagles, who’d be making a big profit on the player who cost them just £17m to sign from Queens Park Rangers, according to the Sun.

Eberechi Eze in action for Crystal Palace
Newcastle fans will surely hope something can be agreed here, as Eze looks like a big prospect who could end up playing a big part in their future.

If the youngster can put his fitness struggles behind him, he surely has the natural ability to have a fine career in the Premier League.

