Newcastle United pushing to sign Benfica striker but set to pay hefty fee

The problem with being the world’s richest football club is that when it comes to transfers, other clubs are going to try and extract as much value as possible and that is exactly what Benfica are hoping to do.

That’s according to a recent report from Portuguese outlet Record, who claim the Magpies are desperate to sign striker Darwin Nunez.

However, having previously wanted around £50m for the Uruguayan forward, following the Geordies’ interest, Benfica is now demanding closer to £67m.

Despite signing a contract just two years ago until 2025, Nunez is understood to be keen to take the next step in his career and a move to the Premier League would do just that.

Since joining Benfica in 2020, the South American striker has scored 37 goals and assisted a further 14 in just 71 matches, in all competitions.