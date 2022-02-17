Manchester United chiefs are reportedly unsure about sealing the transfer of RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Christopher Nkunku.

The Frenchman has been in superb form for Leipzig this season, and looks like a player who’d be a fine fit for other top clubs around Europe.

Man Utd manager Ralf Rangnick was recently reported to have identified Nkunku as a potential target, according to ESPN, but now Christian Falk of Sport Bild claims the club’s board weren’t keen to pursue a move as they don’t feel they need signings in that area of the pitch.

See below for the details in Falk’s tweet…

True? @ManUtd discussed a Transfer of @c_nk97 in winter when Greenwood was suspended. But the Club decided: no Transfer in Winter. For summer United is searching a real striker. it's not sure if it needs a player like Nkunku then pic.twitter.com/pgug5b0P4C — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 16, 2022

This seems a little misguided by the Red Devils, with Nkunku clearly a big talent whose versatility means he could strengthen them in a few different positions.

It also surely means Nkunku is going to end up at one of United’s rivals instead, with Arsenal linked with the 24-year-old by Calciomercato, while Chelsea have been linked with him by Foot Mercato.

Nkunku could be a fine addition to breathe new life into Arsenal’s attack, perhaps coming in as an upgrade on the hugely disappointing Nicolas Pepe.

Chelsea, meanwhile, may also benefit from signing the former Paris Saint-Germain man as an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.