Arsenal are 16/1 to seal the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in a surprise move this summer.

The France international could have a host of top sides in for him once he becomes a free agent at the end of the season, and reports suggest he’d be open to staying in the Premier League, even if it’s not at Man Utd.

Ladbrokes have now taken a look at potential signings Mikel Arteta could make based on recent Arsenal transfer rumours, but they’ve put Pogba in there as a bit of a left-field option as well.

One imagines there’ll be other clubs in the race to sign Pogba, so it remains to be seen if the Gunners can realistically emerge as the strongest candidates for his signature.

Arsenal do need a midfielder, however, so they could do a lot worse than snap up Pogba on free, though they’re more likely to sign someone like Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans.

See below for the latest Arsenal transfer odds, with Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin another Premier League-based signing the north Londoners could make…

Ladbrokes Latest Betting

To join Arsenal this summer Arthur Melo – 6/4 Alexander Isak – 4/1 Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 4/1 Jonathan David – 9/2 Lautaro Martinez – 5/1 Youri Tielemans – 7/1 Paul Pogba – 16/1

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Arsenal desperately need to add strength in depth this summer, and while a lot will depend on their league position this season, the early signs suggest a couple of mega-money moves could be on the cards.”