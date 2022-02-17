Thanks to Adama Traore’s insistence down Barcelona’s right-hand-side, the Catalans, trailing to Napoli in their Europa League play-off first-leg tie, were able to get a lifeline.

His ball into the box had hit Juan Jesus on the hand but had been missed by everyone apart from the VAR operative.

A penalty was given, and Ferran Torres made no mistake to bring Barca back on level terms.

In celebrating the goal, however, it was noticeable that his shirt lacked the Barcelona crest and the manufacturer’s mark. Was he wearing a fake shirt?!