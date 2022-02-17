Thanks to Adama Traore’s insistence down Barcelona’s right-hand-side, the Catalans, trailing to Napoli in their Europa League play-off first-leg tie, were able to get a lifeline.
His ball into the box had hit Juan Jesus on the hand but had been missed by everyone apart from the VAR operative.
A penalty was given, and Ferran Torres made no mistake to bring Barca back on level terms.
MORE: Van Dijk’s embarrassing error
In celebrating the goal, however, it was noticeable that his shirt lacked the Barcelona crest and the manufacturer’s mark. Was he wearing a fake shirt?!
A first goal at Camp Nou for Ferran Torres! ?
The Spaniard levels the game at 1-1 from the spot ??#UEL pic.twitter.com/CWD7GBL2iB
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 17, 2022
Ferran the man ?#BarçaNapoli pic.twitter.com/ZMIRg8mJMd
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 17, 2022