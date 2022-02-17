Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba reportedly wants to steal a transfer to PSG instead of Real Madrid this summer.

According to Todo Fichajes, the France international had initially looked set to pick Real Madrid as his next move when his contract expires in the summer, but it now seems PSG are in pole position for his signature.

The report explains that Pogba has informed Man Utd that he won’t be signing a new contract at Old Trafford and that he has a pre-contract agreement in place with PSG.

This could also have major repercussions in the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga, with Todo Fichajes claiming that PSG hope the signing of Pogba can convince their star forward to stay at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe is another high-profile name heading towards becoming a free agent this summer, but perhaps the arrival of his fellow countryman can convince him to reconsider his future.

Mbappe had also been linked with Real Madrid, but that move may now be in doubt as other sources have also provided an update on the 23-year-old’s future.

The Independent claim that Mbappe is unconvinced by the project at the Bernabeu and could consider a new mega-money contract offer to stay in the French capital.

If PSG have both Pogba and Mbappe playing alongside other stars like Lionel Messi and Neymar next season, they will truly be a force to be reckoned with.