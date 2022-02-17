Football has become a very expensive business indeed.

Broadcasting rights now run into the billions, players’ yearly income is in the millions, and the cost to watch a game live or buy the latest kit is astronomical for the working man.

Ground sponsorship, kit sponsorship, kit collaborations etc… yes, money very definitely oils the wheels of the beautiful game.

However, sometimes a line needs to be drawn in the sand. A time to say that enough is enough.

That time has now come.

MORE: Van Dijk’s howler

The modern footballer has always been overpaid for what is essentially sticking the ball in the back of the net, or stopping it from happening, but that isn’t their fault.

The players don’t set the salary bar, so if clubs are going to pay top dollar, those receiving it are hardly likely to say a polite thanks but no thanks are they?!

Now, however, we could be getting close to the first £1m a week footballer. Yes, you read that correctly. £1m a week!

That’s the price, according to The Independent and cited by Sky Sports, that Paris Saint-Germain are willing to invest in order to keep Kylian Mbappe from the clutches of the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea transfer decision could see Man United handed massive Declan Rice boost Video: Simon Jordan is advocating controversial measures for poorly run EFL clubs Journalist raises worrying Joelinton concern despite impressive form

It’s an absurd, preposterous amount of money. No player is worth anywhere close to that, and what justification do the Ligue Un giants have for offering it?

There has to be a ceiling put on wages and that has to happen now.

The game will be ruined otherwise.