One of the favourites for the Europa League could be on the verge of tumbling out of the competition at the play-off stage.

Though Rangers have shown their mettle in Europe this season, Borussia Dortmund might’ve been expected to make relatively easy work of them in the first leg of their play off, given that it was being played in Germany.

However, a James Tavernier penalty in the 38th minute silenced the Signal Iduna Park crowd, before Alfredo Morelos, incredibly, tapped in a second before half-time after some poor marking by the Dortmund defence.

