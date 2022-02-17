One of the favourites for the Europa League could be on the verge of tumbling out of the competition at the play-off stage.

Though Rangers have shown their mettle in Europe this season, Borussia Dortmund might’ve been expected to make relatively easy work of them in the first leg of their play off, given that it was being played in Germany.

MORE: Van Dijk’s embarrassing error

However, a James Tavernier penalty in the 38th minute silenced the Signal Iduna Park crowd, before Alfredo Morelos, incredibly, tapped in a second before half-time after some poor marking by the Dortmund defence.

Glasgow Rangers lead in Dortmund! ? It’s James Tavernier leading from the front, firing in from the penalty spot. Scenes in the away end! #UEL pic.twitter.com/ay4XXCdR4z — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 17, 2022

Of course, Alfredo Morelos was going to have his say in Dortmund! ? El Bufalo is on hand at the back stick to convert and double Rangers’ lead in Germany. Dreamland for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side!#UEL pic.twitter.com/fT9Tts0DoU — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 17, 2022

James Tavernier gives Rangers the lead over Dortmund. ? pic.twitter.com/iIQl8LDJs5 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 17, 2022

2 GOALS IN 3 MINUTES. A DREAM START FOR RANGERS. ? pic.twitter.com/2HY3hT46Lj — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 17, 2022

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo