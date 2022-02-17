It’s all going wrong for an Erling Haaland-less Borussia Dortmund.
The Bundesliga giants had held their visitors, Rangers, in their Europa League play-off first-leg tie, until the 38th minute, but had inexplicably conceded two goals by half-time.
Within nine minutes of the second-half starting, things had got a whole lot worse.
First, John Lundstram had fired Rangers further ahead, and although Jude Bellingham quickly pulled one back, Dan-Axel Zagadou’s own goal restored Rangers’ three-goal advantage.
RANGERS ARE RAMPANT! ???
Ryan Kent makes a terrific run along the flank before John Lundstram adds a sensational finish!
We’re witnessing a special performance! ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/qSI1hatyKc
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 17, 2022
JOHN LUNDSTRAM FINDS RANGERS THIRD IN STYLE ? pic.twitter.com/nidR4Xtu9M
— CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 17, 2022
RANGERS EXTEND THEIR LEAD TO 4-1. THIS MATCH ?
Catch all the action on @Paramountplus now. ? pic.twitter.com/0uDzU48r11
— CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 17, 2022
Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo