Video: Rangers in dreamland after bagging four at Dortmund before the hour mark

Borussia Dortmund
Posted by

It’s all going wrong for an Erling Haaland-less Borussia Dortmund.

The Bundesliga giants had held their visitors, Rangers, in their Europa League play-off first-leg tie, until the 38th minute, but had inexplicably conceded two goals by half-time.

Within nine minutes of the second-half starting, things had got a whole lot worse.

MORE: Van Dijk’s embarrassing error

First, John Lundstram had fired Rangers further ahead, and although Jude Bellingham quickly pulled one back, Dan-Axel Zagadou’s own goal restored Rangers’ three-goal advantage.

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo

More Stories Dan-Axel Zagadou John Lundstram

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.