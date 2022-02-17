Rangers thrashing of Borussia Dortmund breaks 67-year-old Scottish European record

Rangers ran out impressive 4-2 victors against Borussia Dortmund in what has proven to be a historic fixture for both clubs. 

First-half goals from James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos were followed up by John Lundstrum and a Dan-Axel Zagadou own goal to mark a historic night in Germany for the touring Scots.

While the important thing for the reigning Scottish Champions is ultimately the resounding victory they have earned, it will be even sweeter knowing they have broken a nearly 70-year-old record for Scottish football.

By scoring four goals against German opposition tonight, Rangers became the first team to achieve this feat since Hibernian against Rot-Weiss Essen when they won 4-0 in 1955 in what was just the fourth ever European Cup match.

If this wasn’t impressive enough, Rangers are just the second team ever to score four goals against Dortmund after Legia Warsaw scored four in an 8-4 loss in 2016.

Rangers will host Dortmund at the Ibrox Stadium next week in the second leg of the tie.

They will no doubt feel confident with the two-goal advantage they have cultivated after an impressive performance in Dortmund tonight, but with the expected return of Erling Haaland they cannot afford to be complacent as the German side is one of the most capable attacking outfits in European Football, especially when they are on form.

