Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has reportedly told young full-back Brandon Williams that he rates him highly and thinks he has a big future at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Norwich City after struggling for playing time at Man Utd, and he hadn’t exactly done a huge amount to win fans over in the limited appearances he did make for the Red Devils before leaving this season.

Still, it seems Rangnick is a big admirer of Williams, who has perhaps benefited from his time playing more regularly at Carrow Road this season.

According to the Sun, the German tactician recently took the chance to speak to Williams, and told him very positive and encouraging things.

A club source is quoted by the Sun as saying: “Brandon couldn’t play when United took on Norwich in December because of the loan deal agreement.

“He watched the game and was saying hello to some of the United players he is mates with when Rangnick made a beeline for him.

“He said he was aware of him, that he rated him and that he definitely wanted him back at United when the loan deal ends.

“So the message was ‘keep working hard and enjoying playing and you have a big future ahead of you at United’.

“Brandon was impressed because the manager had only been in charge for a couple of games and had a lot on his plate, but took time out to speak to him.

“The manager likes his speed and versatility as he can play in both full back positions.”

United fans will surely be pleased with this, as it’s always nice to see the club’s academy players getting recognition and making it into the senior side.

Williams could also have a key role to play at United in the near future after some unconvincing form from both Luke Shaw and Alex Telles this season.