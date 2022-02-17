Real Madrid could deal major blow to Manchester United or Liverpool

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino as they weigh up replacing Carlo Ancelotti in the summer.

The Argentine has long been highly rated as one of the finest managers in Europe, though he’s not been entirely convincing in his time at PSG so far.

Pochettino has been linked with Manchester United by the Telegraph and others, but now a report from Sport suggests Real Madrid could rival the Red Devils for his signature this summer.

Ancelotti hasn’t had the best of times since returning to the Bernabeu for a second spell, and Pochettino could well be an upgrade, though it would be a huge blow for Man Utd to miss out on him.

Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp
More Stories / Latest News
Ralf Rangnick has told forgotten Man United star that he has “a big future” at Old Trafford
Video: Jordan Henderson did not look at all happy with Liverpool team-mate during goal celebrations
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah becomes just 2nd player in Champions League history to achieve impressive feat

Sport also mention Real Madrid’s interest in Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, in what would truly be an audacious move.

It’s hard to imagine that the German tactician would go for that job, however, as he wouldn’t have the kind of control or patient backing that he enjoys in his role at Anfield.

Liverpool fans could have cause to worry, however, as Klopp is also perhaps unlikely to stick around for that much longer after achieving so much in nearly seven years with the Merseyside giants.

More Stories Carlo Ancelotti Florentino Perez Jurgen Klopp Mauricio Pochettino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.