Real Madrid could deal major blow to Manchester United or Liverpool

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino as they weigh up replacing Carlo Ancelotti in the summer.

The Argentine has long been highly rated as one of the finest managers in Europe, though he’s not been entirely convincing in his time at PSG so far.

Pochettino has been linked with Manchester United by the Telegraph and others, but now a report from Sport suggests Real Madrid could rival the Red Devils for his signature this summer.

Ancelotti hasn’t had the best of times since returning to the Bernabeu for a second spell, and Pochettino could well be an upgrade, though it would be a huge blow for Man Utd to miss out on him.

Sport also mention Real Madrid’s interest in Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, in what would truly be an audacious move.

It’s hard to imagine that the German tactician would go for that job, however, as he wouldn’t have the kind of control or patient backing that he enjoys in his role at Anfield.

Liverpool fans could have cause to worry, however, as Klopp is also perhaps unlikely to stick around for that much longer after achieving so much in nearly seven years with the Merseyside giants.