Real Madrid’s ambition of signing Kylian Mbappe is no secret, but things may now be in motion with scuppers this deal and sees a move for Erling Haaland.

After the clash between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, French superstar Mbappe may have had a revelation with regards to what is the best move for his career.

Mbappe wants to win the Champions League, and now he is doubting the project of Los Blancos in order to do this again after Madrid were played off the field by the French team.

If this causes a U-turn to the expected result of Mbappe’s next club in the summer, then this will force Madrid into action.

And Spanish outlet Fichajes are reporting their priority will to turn to Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker is one of the best young strikers in world football and is probably the only other player in the same bracket as Mbappe in terms of potential to replicating the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Madrid were planning on holding fire on a move for Haaland until 2023, but the recent circumstances will force them into action before the likes of Barcelona or Manchester City try to stamp their authority over the deal.

Haaland has scored 23 times this season in all competitions from just 20 appearances, including 16 in 14 Bundesliga games.