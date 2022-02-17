Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers could reportedly be one game from the sack after his team’s struggles this season.

The Foxes are on a poor run of form and nowhere near challenging for a place in the top four as they have been in previous campaigns, while they’re also out of the FA Cup already despite winning the trophy last season.

Rodgers’ work at Leicester had previously seen him linked strongly with the Manchester United job, but it remains to be seen what’s in store for him next as Football Insider suggest there are growing doubts over his position at the King Power Stadium.

The report states that Rodgers has fallen out with the club’s director of football Joe Rudkin, which is the source of much of the tension.

Rodgers may now have just one game to save his job, and there has already been talk of who might be the favourite to replace him.

Bookies have talked up Brighton boss Graham Potter as a strong candidate, but Luke Chadwick told CaughtOffside he’s not convinced he’d leave the Seagulls for Leicester.

“I’m not sure, I think Potter’s building something there at Brighton,” Chadwick said. “They’ve stuck with him and you can see real improvement.

“If they added some top players up front you could see them becoming a bit of a Leicester, in terms of being in that sort of top six, top eight position.”