This season will be Mark Noble’s last at West Ham United.

The industrious midfielder, who is a boyhood fan of the Hammers, has been with the club for well over 20-years after joining their youth academy all the way back in 2000.

However, now at the tender age of 34-years-old, Noble has decided that the end of this campaign will be the right time to hang his boots up.

Ahead of what is expected to be an emotional send-off, according to recent reports, the commanding Englishman is being lined up for a potential executive position within the Hammers’ hierarchy.

The Daily Mail previously wrote: “Dialogue between the club and their skipper, who is known to have a close relationship with the club’s hierarchy, is now underway with a hope that Noble can stay on in a leading football operations position ahead of next season.”

However, reacting to those suggestions, former Crystal Palace owner turned TalkSPORT pundit, Simon Jordan, has admitted to being left confused – especially considering how publicly critical Noble was over the club’s transfer decision to sell Grady Diangana to West Brom back in 2020.

As captain of this football club I’m gutted, angry and sad that Grady has left, great kid with a great future!!!!! https://t.co/oNPPEp8Pt6 — MARK NOBLE (@Noble16Mark) September 4, 2020

“I can’t concur with Trevor [Sinclair]’s view that he’s been helpful in a relationship between the owners and the fans,” Jordan told TalkSPORT listeners. “If that’s the kind of help that you want, then I don’t know what kind of help that you’re seeking.

“What he did was unfortunate last year about the departure of a player, Grady Diangana to West Bromwich Albion, had a lot to say about it, and he was wrong, because neither the player nor the club that he went to prospered, and West Ham did.

“So the decision that was made by the manager and the owners, much to the chagrin of the fans – because whatever Gold and Sullivan do that fans don’t like will bring them back into the territory of being vilified – I don’t think Mark Noble had any right.

“He was wrong about this particular player. And what he perhaps should have done, was keep his mouth shut and understand who pays his wages and who he works for.”