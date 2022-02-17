Leicester City star speaks out on “difficult” season amid Chelsea transfer interest

Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu has spoken out on his struggles this season and the poor form of the team in general.

The Turkey international was dropped for the Foxes’ last game and his contract situation has also seen him attract rumoured transfer interest from Chelsea.

The Blues could do with strengthening at the back as Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen near the ends of their contracts this summer, and Soyuncu’s form in his time in the Premier League shows that he could be a decent option.

Leicester fans might be a tad concerned here as they’ve lost the likes of N’Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell to Chelsea in recent times, while other stars like Riyad Mahrez and Harry Maguire have also moved away.

Discussing this difficult season, Soyuncu said: “We are not at the point we would like to be, but we have the strength to get there.

“We all want to perform to our best and take some positive steps forward between now and the end of the season. That is very important for us.

“We have set a high standard over the last couple of seasons.

“All of the players and staff who work in this club, including myself, are trying very hard to get back to our best.

