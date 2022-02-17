Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has hit back at Antonio Conte for his recent remarks about the club’s poor work in the transfer market.

Conte doesn’t seem entirely happy with life at Spurs, and O’Hara has reminded the Italian tactician that he picks the team and must also take some responsibility for how things are going at the moment.

Tottenham have only won four of their last ten games in all competitions, and Conte seems to be sending pretty negative signals with his comments to Sky Italia.

It’s fair to say O’Hara is not too impressed with how Conte is conducting himself here, and he says he expects the Spurs players might not be too happy either.

Speaking on talkSPORT, O’Hara responded to Conte’s comments by saying: “If you’re a player you’re a little bit disappointed in the gaffer there.

“You can see he’s not happy, on the sidelines, he looks like he’s crushed and the weight of the world is on his shoulders and he doesn’t know how to get out.

“He’s always had great players and he’s always had clubs who want to win the league and now he’s at a club that don’t want to win the league.

“But he has to take responsibility for the recent results, which have not been good enough. He’s picking the team. He picked Matt Doherty, he picked Ryan Sessegnon, he picked Davinson Sanchez.

“I feel like he’s just protecting himself a little bit and digging out everyone else.”

Tottenham have endured a frustrating season, with Nuno Espirito Santo being hired to replace Jose Mourinho in the summer, though he made a poor start in north London.

Conte looked like a hugely ambitious appointment by Spurs, but things aren’t really working out with him either.