Two Man United stars at loggerheads over captaincy dispute

It is becoming increasingly more apparent that not all of Manchester United’s squad are on the same page and that has been further echoed by recent reports claiming Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo are contesting the right to wear the captain’s armband.

That’s according to a recent report by the Mirror’s David McDonnell, who has sensationally claimed both stars are ’embroiled in a power struggle’ over who should be the club’s skipper.

Maguire currently holds the armband after being named as the Red Devils’ skipper by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, following the recent return of Ronaldo last summer, it now appears the Portuguese megastar feels he should be leading the team on the pitch.

Clearly a born winner and one that has developed incredible leadership skills over the years, Ronaldo’s immense presence sees him as an obvious candidate to replace Maguire should interim boss Ralf Rangnick give the go-ahead.

Although many United fans would be excited to see the prolific number seven lead the side, it is important to remember that players squabbling behind the scenes rarely promotes morale and can often lead to even more fractious behaviour.

With approximately five months left in the season and Ronaldo’s contract not set to expire until next summer, it is certainly going to be interesting to see whether or not Rangnick will cave to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s demands.

It is going to be even more interesting to see if the German manager doesn’t, whether or not that will impact Ronaldo’s decision to sound out a potential summer move away from Old Trafford.

