Video: Celtic humbled in 3-1 loss to Bodo/Glimt with Norwegian Champions second goal a work of art

Celtic FC
Norwegian Champions Bodo/Glimt have schooled Scottish League leaders Celtic in their Europa Conference League play-off match. 

Bodo/Glmit dealt the Scots their first defeat in 17 matches and never really looked in too much jeopardy throughout much of the game.

The visitors ran out as 3-1 victors at Celtic Park with goals either side of half-time before a wicked deflection allowed them to restore their two-goal advantage just after Celtic pulled one back through Daizen Maeda.

However, it was the Norwegian sides second goal which was truly special.

A slow build-up suddenly erupted into life when Ola Solbakken picked up the ball and skipped past Greg Taylor and Matthew O’Riley and into the penalty area.

Solbakken’s subsequent square pass found striker Runar Espejord, who expertly flicked the ball behind him into the path of Amahl Pellegrino who simply had to tuck the ball into the net with the goalkeeper already on the floor after being faked from a shot.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from BT Sport

