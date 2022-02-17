Ferran Torres has slotted Barcelona level in their Europa League playoff match against Napoli with a composed stutter penalty.

Barcelona had gone one down in the first half after a lovely interchange from Napoli down the right side got them into the area for a shot. While it was initially saved by Marc-Andre ter Stegen, he could nothing about Piotr Zielinski’s rebound.

However, Barcelona were the recipient of a lucky twist of fortune in the second half when referee Istvan Kovacs awarded the Blaugrana a very soft penalty for handball.

Barcelona are pushing for a winner but will visit Napoli next week in the away leg knowing Napoli’s away goal will not bring any additional advantage after the away goal rule was scrapped.

