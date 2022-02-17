Video: Ferran Torres stutter penalty brings Barcelona level after soft handball

Europa League
Ferran Torres has slotted Barcelona level in their Europa League playoff match against Napoli with a composed stutter penalty.

Barcelona had gone one down in the first half after a lovely interchange from Napoli down the right side got them into the area for a shot. While it was initially saved by Marc-Andre ter Stegen, he could nothing about Piotr Zielinski’s rebound.

However, Barcelona were the recipient of a lucky twist of fortune in the second half when referee Istvan Kovacs awarded the Blaugrana a very soft penalty for handball.

Barcelona are pushing for a winner but will visit Napoli next week in the away leg knowing Napoli’s away goal will not bring any additional advantage after the away goal rule was scrapped.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures from beIN Sports

