(Video) Jude Bellingham pulls one back vs. Rangers but Dortmund trail 4-1

Shockingly Rangers, who have travelled to Germany on Thursday evening for a Europa League knockout tie, were leading Borussia Dortmund 3-0. However, midfielder Jude Bellingham has recently pulled one back for the Black and Yellows to set up a tense final 40-minutes.

Dortmund, led by manager Marco Rose, were the clear favourites to overturn the Gers during Thursday’s first-leg.

However, that hasn’t been the case at all after goals from James Tavernier, Alfredo Morelos and John Lundstram saw the Scottish giants race to an emphatic 3-0 lead.

In an effort to get back into the game, Bellingham popped up and unleashed an edge-of-the-box strike but despite attempting to drag his side back into the game, Rangers have since added a fourth thanks to a second from striker Morelos.

JUDE BELLINGHAM GIVES DORTMUND A LIFELINE ? TWO GOALS IN TWO MINUTES TO START THE SECOND HALF. THIS GAME. ? pic.twitter.com/MrKu5rDyWS — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 17, 2022

Jude Bellingham screamer ? This game isn’t disappointing. WHAT A GOAL (Dortmund 1-3 Rangers) #UEL pic.twitter.com/b9PKAHi0Dl — Wyngback Soccer ?? (@wyngback) February 17, 2022

Pictures courtesy of UEFA