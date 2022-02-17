(Video) Jude Bellingham pulls one back vs. Rangers but Dortmund trail 4-1

Shockingly Rangers, who have travelled to Germany on Thursday evening for a Europa League knockout tie, were leading Borussia Dortmund 3-0. However, midfielder Jude Bellingham has recently pulled one back for the Black and Yellows to set up a tense final 40-minutes.
Dortmund, led by manager Marco Rose, were the clear favourites to overturn the Gers during Thursday’s first-leg.
However, that hasn’t been the case at all after goals from James Tavernier, Alfredo Morelos and John Lundstram saw the Scottish giants race to an emphatic 3-0 lead.
In an effort to get back into the game, Bellingham popped up and unleashed an edge-of-the-box strike but despite attempting to drag his side back into the game, Rangers have since added a fourth thanks to a second from striker Morelos.
JUDE BELLINGHAM GIVES DORTMUND A LIFELINE ?
TWO GOALS IN TWO MINUTES TO START THE SECOND HALF. THIS GAME. ? pic.twitter.com/MrKu5rDyWS
— CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) February 17, 2022
Jude Bellingham screamer ? This game isn’t disappointing. WHAT A GOAL
(Dortmund 1-3 Rangers) #UEL
— Wyngback Soccer ?? (@wyngback) February 17, 2022
Pictures courtesy of UEFA