(Video) Jude Bellingham pulls one back vs. Rangers but Dortmund trail 4-1

Borussia Dortmund
Posted by

Shockingly Rangers, who have travelled to Germany on Thursday evening for a Europa League knockout tie, were leading Borussia Dortmund 3-0. However, midfielder Jude Bellingham has recently pulled one back for the Black and Yellows to set up a tense final 40-minutes.

Dortmund, led by manager Marco Rose, were the clear favourites to overturn the Gers during Thursday’s first-leg.

However, that hasn’t been the case at all after goals from James Tavernier, Alfredo Morelos and John Lundstram saw the Scottish giants race to an emphatic 3-0 lead.

MORE: Ex-Red Devil wants Man United to seal transfer of “all-action player” as alternative to Chelsea target

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Rangers stun Dortmund with two quick fire goals before half-time
Real Madrid will go for Dortmund star one year early if Mbappe deal falls through following UCL revelation
(Video) Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski stuns Barcelona against run-of-play

In an effort to get back into the game, Bellingham popped up and unleashed an edge-of-the-box strike but despite attempting to drag his side back into the game, Rangers have since added a fourth thanks to a second from striker Morelos.

Pictures courtesy of UEFA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.