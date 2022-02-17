Video: Man United loanee Anthony Martial slots home first Sevilla goal in cool fashion

Manchester United loanee Anthony Martial has opened his Sevilla account with a lovely placed finish into the bottom corner. 

Martial was left open as the Europa League winning specialists countered on visitors Dinamo Zagreb, and he was subsequently picked out.

The Frenchman then passed his shot into the bottom corner of the net and left the goalkeeper no chance at saving it.

It is his first goal since October when he scored against Everton, which was his only goal of the season before tonight’s classy finish.

His future at United is up in the air but he will do himself the world of good by scoring plenty of goals while with the Spaniards.

