Manchester United loanee Anthony Martial has opened his Sevilla account with a lovely placed finish into the bottom corner.

Martial was left open as the Europa League winning specialists countered on visitors Dinamo Zagreb, and he was subsequently picked out.

The Frenchman then passed his shot into the bottom corner of the net and left the goalkeeper no chance at saving it.

It is his first goal since October when he scored against Everton, which was his only goal of the season before tonight’s classy finish.

His future at United is up in the air but he will do himself the world of good by scoring plenty of goals while with the Spaniards.

You can watch the full video below.

? First goal for Sevilla Anthony Martial opens his account in Andalusia with a calm finish against Dinamo! ?#UEL pic.twitter.com/VANdc4mxdx — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 17, 2022

Anthony Martial scores his first goal for Sevilla ? (via @CBSSportsGolazo) pic.twitter.com/z49h9GEiTr — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 17, 2022

Pictures from CBS Sport and BT Sport