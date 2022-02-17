(Video) Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski stuns Barcelona against run-of-play

It isn’t very often fans will see Barcelona host Napoli in the Europa League but after the Catalan giants were dumped out of the Champions League at the group stage, that is exactly what is happening on Thursday night.

The intriguing first-round knockout tie, which is being played at the world-famous Nou Camp, has so far seen Xavi’s Barcelona dictate proceedings.

After naming an exciting front-three consisting of former Premier League trio Adama Traore, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

and Ferran Torres, the Spanish giants have already had ample opportunities to open the game’s scoring.

However, despite their domination, it has been Barcelona’s Serie A opponents who have taken a shock first-half lead.

Midfielder Piotr Zielinski was able to smash in a rebounded effort just moments after Torres missed a glaring chance up the other end.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports